Newly-elected Cyprus President says all campaign promises will be fulfilled

President-elect Nikos Christodoulide has spent a relaxing weekend in his hometown of Paphos where he also voted for the coastal district’s new bishop and sent the message that all campaign promises will be fulfilled.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that Christodoulides also noted that “all promises will be implemented in due time”.

On the much-anticipated new Cabinet, the former foreign minister as well as ex spokesman in the outgoing Nicos Anastasiades administration seems to be taking his time.

And he basically makes clear, indirectly, that he will not succumb to partisan or other pressures. He apparently will proceed according to the criteria he has set for his colleagues in government.

He also stated that, so far, he has not received any suggestions from the centre parties which backed his successful candidacy. But, he added, “any suggestions are welcome”.

The importance he had attached to dialogue with society was not just a slogan, he also said.

“Now is the time to put into practice all we have promised to people…their messages society has sent us will be key to decision making on the (Cabinet) choices to be made,” he said.

He also stressed there is absolutely no cause for concern, and that along with the formation of the Cabinet which is almost completed there are other issues that need urgent decisions.