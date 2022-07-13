NewsLocalNew yellow warning for Thursday

New yellow warning for Thursday

The Meteorological Service has issued a yellow warning for high temperatures, tomorrow Thursday.

Specifically the highest temperature inland is expected to be around 40 C. The warning is valid from 11.00 on Thursday morning until 16.00.

