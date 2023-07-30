NewsLocalNew yellow warning for extremely high temperatures

New yellow warning for extremely high temperatures

Heatwave
Heatwave

A new yellow warning for extremely high temperatures was issued by the Met Office on Sunday afternoon.

The warning will be in effect from 11 am tomorrow Monday morning until 5 pm the same day.

According to the weather forecast, tomorrow, the weather will be mainly fine, but in the afternoon and early afternoon, there will be locally increasing clouds which may bring isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Winds will be mainly southwest to northwest, light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be up to a little rough.

Temperatures will rise to 40 C inland, 33 C on the west coast, around 34 C on the rest of the coasts, and 31 C in the higher mountains.

By gavriella
Previous article
Cars of another era took over the Town Hall Square in Paphos (photos)
Next article
Fire in Palaichori – Icarus 2 project activated

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros