A new yellow warning for extremely high temperatures was issued by the Met Office on Sunday afternoon.

The warning will be in effect from 11 am tomorrow Monday morning until 5 pm the same day.

According to the weather forecast, tomorrow, the weather will be mainly fine, but in the afternoon and early afternoon, there will be locally increasing clouds which may bring isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Winds will be mainly southwest to northwest, light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be up to a little rough.

Temperatures will rise to 40 C inland, 33 C on the west coast, around 34 C on the rest of the coasts, and 31 C in the higher mountains.