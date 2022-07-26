NewsLocalNew yellow warning for 40 C New yellow warning for 40 C 60 mins ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber The Meteorological Service has issued new yellow warning for extremely high temperatures. The warning is valid from 12.00 on Wednesday noon and will last until 17.00 of the same day. It is expected that the temperature will reach 40 C. By gavriella Previous articleFour people in Court for Al Jazeera reportNext articleMinor says she was raped in Agia Napa Top Stories World Drone saves 14-year-old from drowning on a Spanish beach Local Minor says she was raped in Agia Napa Local Four people in Court for Al Jazeera report Local Fire in Mosfiloti currently under full control (updated) in-cyprus Fiesta at Club Hacienda on July 30 Taste Taste of Cyprus Wine Friday: Kolios Cabernet Sauvignion 2016 City Guides Magical Monday with Erika Soteri at The Icon on July 25 Taste of Cyprus THE GRAPE ESCAPE: wine tasting tour from Nicosia on July 20 Paphos Wine Tasting invitation: Tsalapatis Rosé on June 24 RELATED ARTICLES Minor says she was raped in Agia Napa Four people in Court for Al Jazeera report Fire in Mosfiloti currently under full control (updated) Fire raging in Pissouri near houses