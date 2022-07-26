NewsLocalNew yellow warning for 40 C

New yellow warning for 40 C

The Meteorological Service has issued new yellow warning for extremely high temperatures.

The warning is valid from 12.00 on Wednesday noon and will last until 17.00 of the same day.

It is expected that the temperature will reach 40 C.

