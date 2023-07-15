New warning for high temperatures in effect until Sunday afternoon

The Meteorology Department has issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperatures, effective from 9 pm on Saturday to 6 pm on Sunday.

Inland areas are expected to experience maximum temperatures of around 42 degrees Celsius, while higher mountainous regions will see temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday night, minimum temperatures inland are not expected to fall below 28 degrees Celsius, while in the coasts temperatures are not expected to drop below 25 degrees Celsius.