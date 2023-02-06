New tremor strikes off coast of Famagusta

Another earthquake struck Cyprus on Monday morning in a bout of seismic activity, a few hours after a deadly 7.9 tremor that killed more than 600 in Turkey.
According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake had its epicentre 75 km southeast off Famagusta.
Its magnitude was 4.6 on the Richter scale and it struck at 11:23 am, EMSC said.
