New tremor strikes off coast of Famagusta

Another earthquake struck Cyprus on Monday morning in a bout of seismic activity, a few hours after a deadly 7.9 tremor that killed more than 600 in Turkey.

According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake had its epicentre 75 km southeast off Famagusta.

Its magnitude was 4.6 on the Richter scale and it struck at 11:23 am, EMSC said.

