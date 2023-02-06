NewsLocalNew tremor strikes off coast of Famagusta

New tremor strikes off coast of Famagusta

Famagusta Quake
Famagusta Quake

Another earthquake struck Cyprus on Monday morning in a bout of seismic activity, a few hours after a deadly 7.9 tremor that killed more than 600 in Turkey.

According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake had its epicentre 75 km southeast off Famagusta.

Its magnitude was 4.6 on the Richter scale and it struck at 11:23 am, EMSC said.

Read more:

Magnitude 7.9 earthquake shakes Turkey, also felt in Cyprus

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Larnaca Port workers go on strike over layoffs of two crane operators
Next article
New 7.7. magnitude earthquake strikes central Turkey; felt in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros