New traffic cameras installed in Limassol

New traffic cameras are set to go live in Limassol starting on Friday, July 7.

The new camera network will monitor the busy intersection of Makarios Avenue and Ayias Zonis in the heart of the coastal city, according to philenews.

It is noted that in Nicosia, there are traffic cameras at the intersections of Lemesou and Armenias avenues, Prodromou and Griva Digeni, Archbishop Makariou III – Spyros Kyprianou – Digeni Akrita avenues, and Strovolou and Mahairas Street in Strovolos.

Furthermore, there are 20 mobile cameras operating across the island.

Read more: