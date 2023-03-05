New traffic cameras as of Monday

The Police announced that as of Monday the traffic cameras, which are already installed at the intersections of Limassol Avenue with Armenia and Prodromou Avenue with Griva Digenis, in Nicosia, will be activated and that four more mobile cameras will be operated at the same time throughout the country.

Police noted that any traffic offenses will be recorded and offenders identified by the system as committing traffic offenses will be reported.

According to the Police statement, around the end of March 2023, the cameras, which are installed at the intersection of Archbishop Makarios Avenue and Nikos Pattihis Avenue and the intersection of Archbishop Makarios Avenue and Agia Zoni Avenue in Limassol, will be put into operation, while four more mobile cameras will also be used.

Also, around mid-April, 2023, cameras will be put into operation at two other intersections in Nicosia. One at the intersection of Strovolos Avenue and Machera Street and the second at the intersection of Makarios Avenue and Spyrou Kyprianou and Digeni Akrita avenues. At the same time, four more mobile cameras will be put into operation.