NewsLocalNew surgery for boy attacked by Rottweiler dog

New surgery for boy attacked by Rottweiler dog

Rottweilers’ owner ordered to trial

An 8-year-old Romanian boy critically injured after a Rottweiler dog attack in Limassol area is expected to undergo more surgeries. At the same time, the dog that attacked the boy has not being found even though the Police and the Health Services are looking for it.

The boy is in stable condition and out of danger but it will take weeks before full restoration, Dr Christos Mina told Phileleftheros. The boy underwent head injury surgery and some plastic surgeries and is expected to undergo more surgeries soon.

By gavriella
Previous articleDali residents strike back
Next articleFist-sized hailstones batter Spain

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros