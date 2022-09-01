New surgery for boy attacked by Rottweiler dog

An 8-year-old Romanian boy critically injured after a Rottweiler dog attack in Limassol area is expected to undergo more surgeries. At the same time, the dog that attacked the boy has not being found even though the Police and the Health Services are looking for it.

The boy is in stable condition and out of danger but it will take weeks before full restoration, Dr Christos Mina told Phileleftheros. The boy underwent head injury surgery and some plastic surgeries and is expected to undergo more surgeries soon.