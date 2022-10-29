NewsLocalNew square at old GSP will be Nicosia's biggest

New square at old GSP will be Nicosia’s biggest

Old Gsp
Old Gsp

Construction work to build a new square at the old GSP area is now moving at a fast pace, after a two-three month delay, Phileleftheros reported on Saturday.

Crews were present at the location yesterday, despite Friday being a public holiday. The new square will be the biggest in Nicosia and is expected to have a capacity of around 18,000 persons.

The square will include large green areas and will host small commercial establishments.

It will also have two underground parking lots with a capacity of 554 parking spaces, 61 of which will be for vehicles for persons with reduced mobility. In addition, there will be 12 charging stations for electric vehicles. The number of parking spaces is reduced compared to the initial plans, which provided for 1,500 spaces, however, the number was cut in half due to cost.

What will come as good news to Nicosians is that near the square, and more specifically next to the Ministry of Interior, a new underground parking with 500 spaces will be created. In the morning it will be available for public servants, however, after noon it will be open to all citizens for free.

The new square at the old GSP will cost 19,720,000 million euros.

It is the first development project ever in Nicosia to be decided via a referendum. A total of 8,516 residents participated in the vote which shaped the final form of the project.

The vast majority voted in favour of a city centre with large open spaces and more pedestrian areas.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
