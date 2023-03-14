New SBA police officers recruited in largest-ever single intake (PHOTOS)

A total of 32 new recruits have now completed their first week as SBA police constables after they took their official oath in Dhekelia last week, a press release by the British Bases said.

The officers now begin an intensive two-year probationary period where they will be trained in every aspect of law enforcement.

The swearing-in ceremony marked the largest-ever single intake of new officers to the SBA police, bucking the trend of dividing recruits into separate groups, with training commencing months apart.

Dhekelia Division’s Chief Inspector Marcos Petrou oversaw the challenging recruitment process and revealed this latest tranche of officers has put the SBA police in a great position.

He said: “By recruiting 32 new officers the SBA police are now at full strength. We have lost officers in recent years through retirement but we have now been able to replace them and look ahead to our future, this is great news.

New recruit Christos Yerimos from Dherynia, said he was looking forward to the challenge ahead, he explained: “There is a lot of excitement to becoming a police officer but I know it is going to be challenging.

“I have always had the idea of being a police officer in the back of my mind because you get to meet and help people and I already like the new working environment.

“The whole process to get to here has taken almost a year but now I have overcome all of the different stages, I am very excited to get started.”

Turkish Cypriot, Gul Akgouchlou from Famagusta, was equally enthusiastic. “I am very excited to meet all of these new people. I am really looking forward to starting the job after almost one year of going through the recruitment process. I have studied hard and given it my all and now I am finally here and ready to make a difference,” she said.