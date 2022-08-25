NewsLocalNew requests for asylum increase both in EU and Cyprus

New requests for asylum increase both in EU and Cyprus

Asylumseeker
Asylumseeker

In May 2022, 63 105 first-time asylum applicants (non-EU citizens) applied for international protection in the EU Member States, up 89% compared with May 2021 (33 385) and up 17% compared with April 2022 (54 145).

In Cyprus, in May 2022 there were 2,560 new requests for asylum, compared with April 2022, when 2,030 new applications had been recorded and May 2022 when 1,175 applications had been recorded.

The largest number of new applications in Cyprus in May were from citizens of Nigeria (460), Syria (420), People’s Republic of Congo (390), Pakistan (265), and Afghanistan (240)

According to Eurostat, the increase from April to May 2022 can be attributed in part to increases in Venezuelan (from 3 655 in April to 4 820 in May; +32%) and Syrian first-time applicants (from 6 485 to 8 025; +24%).

By gavriella
Previous articleWanted by Police for stealing money (photo)
Next articleDinosaur tracks from 113 million years ago exposed by drought in Texas

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros