New project empowers change through art and collaboration

Visual Voices, the Civil Society Initiative, and The Management Center of the Mediterranean

are thrilled to announce the official launch of the Building Community – Art for Social Action

(BCASA) project.

Made possible by funding from the European Union under the Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community, BCASA is set to make a significant impact on communities in Cyprus.

The project commenced on March 17, 2023, and is slated to continue for 24 months.

According to a press release by Visual Voices, BCASA will facilitate hands-on learning opportunities through carefully designed activities, including workshops at which participants will be eligible for substantial grants, provided by the project. These will equip participants with enhanced skills, knowledge, and networks, enabling them to utilize art as a dynamic tool for creating a positive impact in their respective communities.

By fostering collaboration and dialogue among various stakeholders, BCASA aims to strengthen civil society’s capacity to effectively engage with the public and initiate lasting partnerships, as well as involve artists and creatives in socially engaged practices, fostering a culture of unity and cooperation in Cyprus.

“Art has the capacity to confront and respond to challenges faced within communities. By acknowledging the intrinsic relationship between art and society, it has the potential to bring about significant change. This goes beyond mere shifts in perspective and states of mind; it also empowers and allows community members to actively participate in transformative processes,” commented Eleni Angastiniotou, Artistic Director of Visual Voices.

BCASA aims to achieve four key objectives. Firstly, it seeks to empower local Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), activists, and artists by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to drive positive social change through artistic actions.

Secondly, the project focuses on promoting social actions by amplifying the voices of marginalized communities through creative expressions, fostering social cohesion, and inclusivity.

Thirdly, it aims to strengthen collaboration by building networks and partnerships among civil society entities and responsible bodies, enabling joint initiatives for societal betterment.

Lastly, the project advocates for dialogue on pertinent societal issues through art, encouraging constructive conversations that lead to informed decision-making and policy changes.

By nurturing creativity and collective action, the BCASA project envisions a Cyprus where art becomes a transformative force, propelling society towards a more harmonious and equitable future.

Through this initiative, Visual Voices seeks to empower individuals and organizations to leverage the arts as a compound for social change.

The project’s implementation partners, Visual Voices, the Civil Society Initiative, and The Management Center of the Mediterranean, are committed to ensuring the project’s success and leaving a lasting impact on communities across Cyprus.