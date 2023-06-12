New police team assigned to investigate unsolved 2012 traffic death

Police have assigned a fresh team of officers to investigate an unsolved traffic death dating to 2012, which resurfaced after allegations that the case was covered up because it involved the daughter of a high-profile politician.

Minister of Justice Anna Koukkides-Procopiou confirmed that a new team started investigating the case two weeks ago after the family of the late Andreas Loizou requested a reexamination.

Koukkides-Procopiou noted that the team does not include officers involved in the previous investigation and stressed that the Ministry is placing utmost importance on reexamining the case.

The case has resurfaced on social media on the back of allegations saying that the incident was covered up because an unidentified woman who is believed to have caused the collision that claimed Loizou’s life, is the daughter of a high-profile politician.

Moreover, persons who helped conceal the case were rewarded with political posts and promotions, the allegations say.

A statement issued on the Cyprus Police website the day after the accident said that the driver who pulled into the opposite lane on September 2, inadvertently causing Loizou’s death, was driving a light-coloured A3 or A4 Audi convertible. However, the next day, police issued a new statement saying that the car could have been of a different make.

Both statements are now missing from the police’s website.

The force has said that this is due to an update.

