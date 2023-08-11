New “PaySafe” scam – Employee defrauded and €1,950 were extorted

The Police are investigating a new case of misappropriation of property related to “PaySafe” prepaid credit cards, following a complaint submitted to the Police on Thursday (10/08/2023).

According to the complaint, an employee of a supermarket in the Limassol district, received a call yesterday on the supermarket’s landline phone, from a telephone number in Greece. An unidentified person speaking in Greek stated that he was the manager of a certain company (cooperating with the supermarket in question) and asked to be given numbers of “PaySafe” prepaid credit cards.

The supermarket employee was convinced that the person he was talking to was the manager of the company in question and issued 39 PaySafe cards, worth a total of €1,950 (€50 each), giving the secret codes to the unknown person.

Subsequent examinations revealed that all 39 cards had been redeemed.

The Lania Police Station is continuing the investigations.