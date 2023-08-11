NewsLocalNew "PaySafe" scam - Employee defrauded and €1,950 were extorted

New “PaySafe” scam – Employee defrauded and €1,950 were extorted

Kartes Id 1335982
Kartes Id 1335982

The Police are investigating a new case of misappropriation of property related to “PaySafe” prepaid credit cards, following a complaint submitted to the Police on Thursday (10/08/2023).

According to the complaint, an employee of a supermarket in the Limassol district, received a call yesterday on the supermarket’s landline phone, from a telephone number in Greece. An unidentified person speaking in Greek stated that he was the manager of a certain company (cooperating with the supermarket in question) and asked to be given numbers of “PaySafe” prepaid credit cards.

The supermarket employee was convinced that the person he was talking to was the manager of the company in question and issued 39 PaySafe cards, worth a total of €1,950 (€50 each), giving the secret codes to the unknown person.

Subsequent examinations revealed that all 39 cards had been redeemed.

The Lania Police Station is continuing the investigations.

By gavriella
Previous article
Blood supplies are at marginal levels
Next article
Airports at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Kaluga temporarily suspend flights amid drone reports

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros