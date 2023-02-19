New Paphos Bishop to be elected on Sunday

Everything is ready for today’s Paphos Metropolitan Elections. The total number of registered voters in the entire metropolitan region, which includes communities in the Limassol and Nicosia districts, is 52,164. The results may be announced this evening.

According to the Charter of the Church of Cyprus, the election process is divided into two stages: first, the people vote for the triumvirate of bishops and then the triumvirate will go to the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus for the second round of elections.

All Orthodox Christians who have reached the age of 18 years today and have resided for at least one year in the Paphos Metropolitan District and are included in the Electoral Lists, except refugees, have the right to vote.