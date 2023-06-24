New Paphos Bishop allegedly refuses to bury non-Orthodox people in cemeteries

NewsLocalNew Paphos Bishop allegedly refuses to bury non-Orthodox people in cemeteries

New Bishop of Paphos Tychikos has allegedly instructed priests not to bury Muslims and other people of different religions in cemeteries sparking a new headache for the predominantly Orthodox Church of Cyprus.

Philenews also reported on Saturday that the Cyprus Church’s policy on the matter was not to have a funeral service performed by a priest.

However, acknowledging the problems sparked in such cases and also for humanitarian reasons, it allowed burials in cemeteries.

It should be noted that some foreigners who die in Cyprus do not even have relatives to take care of their burial.

At the same time, further issues seem to have arisen with Bishop Tychikos who was enthroned in the coastal city back in March.

He apparently has hardened his policies starting with the way he treats bishopric officers.

He is reportedly ‘hard’ with people he contacts outside the bishopric, including those that had supported his candidacy.

By Annie Charalambous
