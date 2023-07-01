New modern bus stops all across Cyprus on the way, says Transport Minister

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades has said new modern bus stops all across Cyprus are on the way. Specifically, they will be in operation as of next January.

Speaking to CyBC radio on Saturday, the Minister also said that the new bus stops will be covered and continuously inform passengers of arrival times.

At the same time, the Ministry has recently carried out a nationwide inspection on the suitability of all buses and trucks on the road.

Unfortunately, the Minister said, about 10 per cent of trucks and four per cent of buses failed to pass the test.