NewsLocalNew modern bus stops all across Cyprus on the way, says Transport...

New modern bus stops all across Cyprus on the way, says Transport Minister

WiFi

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades has said new modern bus stops all across Cyprus are on the way. Specifically, they will be in operation as of next January.

Speaking to CyBC radio on Saturday, the Minister also said that the new bus stops will be covered and continuously inform passengers of arrival times.

At the same time, the Ministry has recently carried out a nationwide inspection on the suitability of all buses and trucks on the road.

Unfortunately, the Minister said, about 10 per cent of trucks and four per cent of buses failed to pass the test.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Ukrainian man clocked driving at 235km an hour on Nicosia-Larnaca highway
Next article
Riots rock France before funeral of teenager shot by police

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros