New migrants arrival at Cape Greco, including two women and six children

Authorities have arrested the 24 year old captain of a boat carrying 17 migrants off the coast of Cape Greco, in connection with a case of human trafficking.

It was spotted by coast guard and naval police at noon yesterday. Ten men, two women and six children were travelling on the boat, including the captain.

The migrants were initially taken to the Paralimni fishing shelter, where following testimony it was established that the boat had sailed from Syria two days ago, captained by the 24 year old.

He was remanded in custody for eight days by the Assize Court in Famagusta.

The 17 migrants were taken to the Pournara Emergency (First) Reception Centre.

Famagusta CID is investigating.