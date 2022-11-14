New Limassol football stadium to be handed over on Monday

NewsLocalNew Limassol football stadium to be handed over on Monday

Stadium Limassol
The handover of the new Limassol football stadium from the developer to the Ministry of Transport takes place on Monday.

But the completion of the road works that will connect the stadium to the wider road network of the area as the current one is unsuitable is unfinished.

The road’s first phase is expected to be finished by December 7, and insiders told Philenews the most probable inauguration date is November 25.

The new football stadium in Limassol is a project that has been plagued with problems from the start ad issues raised included the size and number of seats.

The new stadium will be the home base of Limassol clubs Ael, Apollon and Aris.

By Annie Charalambous
Useful Links

