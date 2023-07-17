New ‘invasion’ of Pangaeus bilineatus bugs in Kato Paphos sparks chaos

NewsLocalNew ‘invasion’ of Pangaeus bilineatus bugs in Kato Paphos sparks chaos

A new ‘invasion’ by a swarm of Pangaeus bilineatus bugs  in Kato Paphos over the past four days has sparked chaotic scenes, Philenews reported on Monday.

Restaurant and shop visitors in the popular harbour area  rush to get away from the bugs which seem to be everywhere. This phenomenon was again observed in Cyprus back in 2019.

Pangaeus bilineatus is a species of burrowing bug in the family of Cydnidae. It can be found in the Caribbean Sea, Central America, and North America.

Business owners said that – due to the extreme heat – this unpleasant state of play has been very difficult for all.

In fact, a number of restaurant patrons were forced to get and leave before even touching their dinner or coffee in a bid to ‘escape’ the alien attack.

Adults of this bug are small oval shaped with brownish to blackish colored wings and needle-like piercing and sucking type of mouthparts.

These bugs generally overwinter as adults under previous crop residues, rocks or dead rotting wood and during spring, they come out of their overwintering sites and start mating.

Females generally lay eggs near peanut roots and pods. The immature stages of these bugs are called nymphs that are brown in color and look-like their parents.

By Annie Charalambous
