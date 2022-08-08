NewsLocalNew Internet fraud with people pretending to be the Police

New Internet fraud with people pretending to be the Police

The Police have recently received several complaints about suspicious emails sent to the public, allegedly by the Cyprus Police. The emails are sent from the address [email protected] and tell the citizens that they are involved in and must be accused of various crimes (sexual assaults, rapes, child pornography and so forth).

According to the Police announcement, these misleading emails are sent from fictitious addresses and have the logo of the Cyprus Police as well as of the Greek Police.

The Police are informing the public that these messages have nothing to do with the Cyprus Police. The public is requested to be particularly careful and not to respond in case of receiving such a message.

By gavriella
Previous articleBeluga whale refusing food after straying into France’s Seine river
Next articleTwo Turkish Cypriots wanted for case of robbery in Limassol (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros