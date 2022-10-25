NewsLocalNew incident of harassment of G/C farmer in Denia by Turks

New incident of harassment of G/C farmer in Denia by Turks

Denia
Denia

A new incident of harassment of a Greek Cypriot farmer in Denia by Turkish soldiers occurred on Tuesday morning, just after the establishment of a new guard post by the occupation regime.

The farmer went to the area to cultivate his field, which is near the new guard post.

Around 30-40 armed Turkish soldiers got out of trucks and were ordering the G/C farmer to leave his land, trying to frighten him.

The whole incident allegedly took place in front of UNFICYP members, who urged the farmer to leave to avoid tension, Phileleftheros reported citing information.

By gavriella
Previous article
Shots fired again against traffic camera operators (photos)
Next article
30-year-old imprisoned for traffic violations

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros