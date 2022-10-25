New incident of harassment of G/C farmer in Denia by Turks

A new incident of harassment of a Greek Cypriot farmer in Denia by Turkish soldiers occurred on Tuesday morning, just after the establishment of a new guard post by the occupation regime.

The farmer went to the area to cultivate his field, which is near the new guard post.

Around 30-40 armed Turkish soldiers got out of trucks and were ordering the G/C farmer to leave his land, trying to frighten him.

The whole incident allegedly took place in front of UNFICYP members, who urged the farmer to leave to avoid tension, Phileleftheros reported citing information.