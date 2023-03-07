New Health Minister says General Health System’s improvement her top priority

NewsLocalNew Health Minister says General Health System's improvement her top priority

New Health Minister Popi Kanari has made clear her top priority is the improvement and upgrading of the island’s General Health System (Gesy) which has been embraced by society.

“Gesy was a ‘necessary’ development in the country’s health sector. We must and have embraced the system, both its philosophy and architecture, but we must also improve it significantly,” she said on Monday.

“Because there are distortions, there are problems and omissions, and the Ministry will set timetables towards their resolutions and improvements,” she added.

At the same time, new Finance Minister Makis Keravnos promptly denied on Monday press reports he had described Gesy as a “black hole” of funds that endangers public finances.

The Finance Ministry said in a written statement that Keravnos never made any statement about Gesy, since the day he took his post at the ministry.

Earlier, Health Insurance Organisation’s head Andreas Papaconstantinou had slammed Keravnos over the alleged statements the minister made over the weekend.

Papaconstantinou said Keravnos should either retract his statement or come to the table with facts to support his argument.

By Annie Charalambous
