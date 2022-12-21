New gas field discovered in Cyprus indicating a deposit of 2-3.5 tcf

A new gas field in the Zeus 1 target was discovered in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone by the ENI-Total Energies consortium drilling rig.

And preliminary estimates indicate a deposit of 2-3.5 trillion cubic feet, according to an announcement on Wednesday by the Ministry of Energy.

In fact, this field is larger than the one discovered by on August 22 in the same block (Block 6) by the joint Italian-French consortium.

Combined with the deposits of Glafkos (5-8 trillion cubic feet), Cronos 1 (2.5 trillion cubic feet), and Aphrodite (4.2 trillion cubic feet), the new discovery brings Cyprus’ potential capacity to 13.7-18.2 trillion cubic feet.

The Calypso field’s reserves are estimated to be 6-8 trillion cubic feet of gas, but no target has been confirmed so far.

The new discovery improves the prospects for the exploitation of not only the Cronos 1 field in the same block but also of Glafkos, which is nearby and could become Cyprus’ largest field under certain conditions.

The combined potential of these three fields, according to analysts, can support the 10 billion cubic metres capacity of the East Med pipeline.