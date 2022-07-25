New fraud: Emails present Chief of Police as sender

The Police are urging the public to be careful regarding two kinds of emails which in the one case present the Chief of Police as the sender and in the second case appear to have been sent by a former Chief of Police.

These messages seem to have been sent by the suspicious address [email protected] and the sender seems to be Chief of Police Stylianos Papatheodorou. So far the messages are in English and are asking recipients to confirm receipt of the email. It is believed that the target is to ascertain whether the addresses are active.

The second type of emails seem to have been sent by a former Chief of Police and are sent from [email protected].

The Police is informing the public not to reply to such messages.