New fire prevention legislation to push through in early autumn

The bureaucratic process of getting relevant legislation approved is being fast tracked by authorities following two successive devastating fires in mountainous Limassol, near national forests, which left the gaping weaknesses in dealing with emergencies for all to see, according to a Philenews report.

But the primary focus of the legislation content now turns more strongly on the human factor, in most cases the number one cause of breakouts but also the fires spreading.

The massive blaze in the Ayios Mamas area two weeks ago started from an illegal dumpster, with police and the fire service investigating the possibility that someone set the garbage on fire.

Arson is also not ruled out in the Alassa wildfire, which ravaged an area between the communities of Paramytha, Apaisia and Korfi, as the evidence would have it and particularly an eye witness account that a car was seen speeding away from ground zero of the blaze that torched almost 9 square kilometers of shrubbery and trees.

Attorney General Yiorgos Savvides had warned the government since July 2021 of the increasing involvement of the human factor in these destructive fires and the need, as expressed in an open letter to the competent ministers, of adopting legislation that limited such a possibility and organising existing laws in a more coherent and uniform way, as arson and illegally lighting fires are offences spread across various ministries.

A relevant committee set up for this purpose is now in the final stages of organising the legislation and pushing forward new proposals. During early autumn the content being processed will be forwarded to the Legal Service and then fast tracked to the Cabinet and the House of Representatives.

The Attorney General will meet with the members of the Committee in early September.