New finance minister must immediately tackle rising inflation, high prices

The island’s new finance minister – whoever that may be – will be immediately confronted with the challenges of rising inflation and high prices which is quite a difficult combination to manage.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that this will be a top priority issue for the Nikos Christodoulides government which is to take over on March 1.

Especially because on February 28 the period of reduced excise duties on fuel expires, while the direct subsidy for electricity consumption ended on the last day of January.

Specifically, the subsidy of reduced excise duty on fuel, which applied to petrol and diesel, as well as heating oil, started to apply from March 8, 2022 and will be in force till the end of this month.

The excise duty on petrol will continue to be reduced by 7 cents per litre, diesel by 8.3 cents and gasoline by 6.4 cents per litre until February 28.

The total cost of the subsidy amounts to €75 million.

Moreover, in relation to the subsidy on electricity costs, the support from the State was staggered and was in place from September 1, 2022 till January 31, 2023.

The total electricity subsidy reached €58.4 million and a total of 449 thousand households and 111,500 enterprises have benefited from it.

The subsidy for vulnerable consumers was up to 100%, while for other household consumers, as well as commercial and industrial consumers, this was tiered – starting from 50% to 85%.