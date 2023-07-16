NewsLocalNew fatal accident with a 60-year-old victim – A 51-year-old in intensive...

New fatal accident with a 60-year-old victim – A 51-year-old in intensive care

Ambulance 44
Ambulance 44

MCCALLUM SANDRA KAEE, 60 years old from Scotland, resident of Dhekelia, died in a fatal road collision that occurred shortly before midnight in Larnaca province.

The fatal collision occurred at around 11.55pm, when a car driven by a 66-year-old man, on the Larnaca – Dhekelia coastal road, heading towards Dhekelia, at some point on the road, swerved and injured two women aged 60 and 51, who were attempting to cross the road.

The two women were seriously injured and were taken to Larnaca General Hospital for treatment, where the 60-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries shortly afterward.

The 51-year-old woman suffered a cranio-cerebral injury, as well as several fractures and is being treated in the intensive care unit of Larnaca General Hospital.

The Larnaca Traffic Police is continuing the investigations.

