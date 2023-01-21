New exit to Tseri bypass opens to traffic on Saturday

The new exit from the existing Nicosia – Limassol highway to the Tseri bypass will be opened to traffic.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Transport, on Saturday 21/1/2023, at 15.00 in the afternoon, the new exit from the existing Nicosia – Limassol highway to the Tseri bypass (Halepianes), which has been closed to traffic during the construction of the Nicosia Peripheral Motorway Phase A1, will be opened to traffic.

The Department of Public Works invites the public to comply with the new road signs.