New drivers will have the chance to be registered as blood donors according to draft bill

Thousands of drivers who had not even considered the possibility of becoming blood donors will now have the chance to do so, due to a draft bill that is expected to be approved in Parliament.

The target of the draft bill, submitted by EDEK deputy Andreas Apostolou, is to modify the Law on driving licenses so that the applicant will at the same time submit if he wishes to do so, his consent to register at the blood donors’ register.

A provision according to which the driver would also state his wish not to become a blood donor was removed after taking into consideration the position of the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection who noted that the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the local legislation did not demand a negative consent.

Taking into consideration the above, the House Transport Committee which discussed the issue, decided unanimously to modify the draft bill accordingly and then suggested its approval by the Parliament.