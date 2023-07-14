New Deputy Minister Kassianidou vows to promote culture in Cyprus

The new Deputy Minister of Culture, Vasiliki Kassianidou, assumed duties after a handover ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

Kassianidou thanked the outgoing Michalis Hadjiyiannis, who resigned earlier in the week, acknowledging his dedication by saying he “put his heart and soul” into the Deputy Ministry and had already initiated numerous projects.

Addressing the Deputy Ministry staff, Kassianidou assured them of her hard work and cooperation, emphasising the need for a collective effort. She stated, “I think we can only move forward if we all work together as one big family.”

She also noted that the administration is committed to promoting culture in Cyprus “from the newest to the oldest, making the most of it in areas we have not properly done so until now is a goal set by the President.”

Hadjiyiannis, reflecting on the Deputy Ministry’s one-year operation, highlighted the challenges that lie ahead for his successor. He congratulated Kassianidou on her appointment and extended his best wishes for her future endeavours. Hadjiyiannis identified the main challenge as nurturing the “living creature called Culture” in Cyprus, which must administratively and structurally develop and respond to contemporary challenges. He further mentioned the achievements made during his tenure, including important reforms such as sponsorship program restructuring, cultural outreach, and the enhancement of cultural education.

Hadjiyiannis expressed confidence in Kassianidou’s ability to build upon the foundation laid by the Deputy Ministry, which encompasses the Department of Newer and Contemporary Culture, the Cyprus Handicrafts Service, and the Department of Antiquities.

In his farewell, he thanked the Deputy Ministry officials, Permanent Secretary Emmanuela Lambrianidou, and President Christodoulides for their trust and friendship. He also extended gratitude to the people of Cyprus for their support and love.

