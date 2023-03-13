New Cyprus President Christodoulides in Athens for first overseas official visit

NewsLocalNew Cyprus President Christodoulides in Athens for first overseas official visit

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides is in Athens for a visit which is not only a symbolic but also of substance, Philenews reported on Monday.

Specifically, the newly-elected President will focus on the prolonged Cyprus problem and restarting negotiations to solve it during talks with Greek officials.

This is the first overseas official visit by Christodoulides who was elected as President on February 12.

In the Greek capital on Monday and Tuesday he will seek to improve the already close ties between Cyprus and Greece and discuss in detail regional issues and the agenda of the upcoming EU leaders council, according to government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis.

Letymbiotis also said the President will reiterate his belief that the EU must take a greater role in Cyprus negotiations.

The first priority is informing the Greek government in depth on Christodoulides’ plan to get the EU involved in Cyprus talks and the discussions he will have on this in Brussels, he added.

The ongoing war in Ukraine, migration and energy issues will also be on the table.

By Annie Charalambous
