New Cyprus National Guard Chief Georgios Tsitsikostas sworn-in (PHOTOS)

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief of the National Guard Lieutenant General Georgios Tsitsikostas took place at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia early on Friday.

President Nikos Christodoulides who attended the ceremony said “the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cyprus, on the recommendation of the Minister of Defence, appointed Lieutenant General Georgios Tsitsikostas as Chief of the General Staff of the National Guard to replace Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis.”

He added: “Your excellent training, knowledge and experience, your long and distinguished service, your excellent military and academic training, as well as the distinctions you have achieved, were decisive in the decision to appoint you to the highest office of the leadership of the National Guard.”

The President also said that Friday marks Armed Forces Day celebrations and noted that the assumption of the sacred obligation to safeguard the security of the divided island is symbolic.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the northern part of the EU-member island state.