New Cyprus Museum to open its doors in 2028 – “if and when”

Not until 2028 and “if and when” will the new Cyprus Museum open its doors to the public.

And this because the total time of construction and moving of exhibits will be completed in 60 months, Philenews reported on Monday.

At the same time, not counted in these five years is the possibility of an appeal by anyone who loses the awarded tender.

In the case of the museum chances of an appeal are quite high, not only because the bid will exceed €102 million.

But also because all those who submit a bid would like their company’s name to be associated with a project that will have a life of 100 years.