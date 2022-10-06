InsiderEconomyNew commercial gas discovery offshore Israel announced

New commercial gas discovery offshore Israel announced

The Hermes exploration well offshore Israel has made a commercial gas discovery of between 7 and 15 cm, Energean plc announced on Thursday.

Detailed analysis of the data collected by the well is ongoing, the company said.

As it is noted the new quantities of natural gas in Israel can be used to increase Energean’s sales in the domestic market or for exports to Cyprus, through liquefaction at an FLNG unit that will be installed in Vassiliko, or for exports to Egypt through existing upgraded or new pipelines, and through liquefaction at the country’s existing terminals.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
