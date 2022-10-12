New civil service evaluation system as of 2024

A new evaluation system regarding appointments and promotions in the public sector will start on January 1, 2024, in accordance with the civil service reform.

Under the new system, candidates will no longer be selected solely on knowledge, academic achievements, and experience but will also be judged on the basis of their abilities and skills to respond to the requirements of the position they seek.

Past evaluations according to which almost all civil servants were described as excellent will no longer exist.

According to a 2021 report by the Public Service Commission (PSC), 95% of public servants were evaluated as “excellent” on all eight points of evaluation. And only nine of the 12,005 employees received “not satisfactory” and even that was on specific points of their evaluation.

Presenting the Commission’s annual report on Tuesday, PSC President George Papageorgiou said the grading system will now be numerical and specific criteria will be defined regarding the evaluation of employees.

The Commission has already begun preparations for transitioning to the new system of promotions and evaluations in public service.

Within the framework of the reform, a new category of interdepartmental promotion for positions in the A13 pay scale will be introduced. Employees in the Parliament, the Audit Office, and the diplomatic service will be exempt.

Additionally, all candidates for interdepartmental promotions will have to take exams and go through interviews at PSC.

The reform constitutes a big bet for PSC and the most important precondition for its success is the ability of examination centres to prepare valid examination essays and tests.