New centre-left political party in the works, says MEP Papadakis

A new social-democratic political party is in the works, MEP Demetris Papadakis told philenews on Thursday.

Papadakis, a former Edek member, who was ousted from the party in a power struggle with leader Marinos Sizopoulos, said that the new movement will come to cover a gap to the centre-left of the island’s political axis.

“We believe that the space of social democracy has been orphaned,” Papadakis said and pointed out that the purpose behind the creation of the party is to highlight issues related to social justice, the cost-of-living crisis, the operation of the justice system, as well as the fight against corruption.

Efforts to create the party started just before the presidential elections in February and are now gaining pace, he explained. Official announcements are expected in June.

Contacts are being made with ousted Edek members, people who distanced themselves from the party voluntarily, as well as personalities who embrace the values of social democracy, Papadakis noted.

However, people from the centre-right to the centre-left are welcome for dialogue, he stressed, as the aim is to take serious, solid steps, to create a stable party that will stand the test of time, Papadakis said.

The MEP concluded by saying that if the whole effort bears fruit, a common framework of principles will be presented, which will concern, among other things, the Cyprus problem.

Regarding the national issue, Papadakis said, various approaches are open for discussion, “apart from those that are extreme.”

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
