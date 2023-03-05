NewsLocalNew case of internet fraud: 29,300 euros stolen

New case of internet fraud: 29,300 euros stolen

The Paphos Police are investigating an internet fraud case involving a 55-year-old woman.

According to Pafos Assistant Police Director Michael Ioannou, on Friday, a 55-year-old resident of Pafos complained that in February she received a text message from her bank that her account had been temporarily suspended and she was asked to visit a specific website to confirm her details.

The complainant visited the above website and entered her personal details, with the result that on the same day, the sum of 29,300 euros was transferred from her account to a bank account in Portugal, something that the Police established after a complaint by the complainant to her bank.

According to Mr. Ioannou, investigations will also be conducted through Interpol in an attempt to identify the alleged perpetrators and the amount of money they extorted.

The Paphos CID is investigating the case and examinations are continuing.

 

