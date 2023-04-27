NewsLocalNew bill provides hefty fines for irresponsible dog ownership

New bill provides hefty fines for irresponsible dog ownership

Dogs
Dogs

Not picking up dog waste means a €100 fine while the annual fee for having a four-legged one rises to €25 from €5 for neutered ones and up to €160 for breeds deemed as dangerous.

This is in accordance with a proposed amended bill on dog ownership in Cyprus which basically provides stricter penalties.

The House Environment Committee began debate on the bill’s provisions on Wednesday.

In addition, dog owners may be fined €100 for not reporting that a dog is lost or stolen within two days or the death of a dog within seven days.

Having a dog without a collar with the license number and the owner’s telephone number also results to a €100 fine.

Other fines that may be incurred are €50 for not having a sign at the entry of a residence and €200 for not taking adequate steps to prevent a dog from escaping.

Fines will also incurred for abandoning a dog, for finding a dog outside the premises of its owner, for nuisance caused by barking or for a dog living under conditions which would make it dangerous for public health. Owners allowing their dogs to roam off lead in a public area may be fined €300.

By Annie Charalambous
