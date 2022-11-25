New bill provides completely different legal framework for citizenship granting

A proposed bill by opposition centre Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos provides for a completely different legal framework for the granting of citizenship to foreign investors or skilled workers.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that – to begin with – a minimum period of legally residing in the Republic becomes mandatory.

Moreover, prospective citizens must speak the Greek language, have a clean criminal record as well as a good enough financial status.

At the same time, they will also have to swear loyalty to the Cyprus Republic – just like it is done in the USA if one wants to get the green card.

Papadopoulos also sent the message that the proposed bill’s purpose is to amend the Civil Registry Law in order to modernise the existing legal framework regarding qualifications and criteria for naturalization.

As well as to strengthen inspection efforts and due diligence procedures that have to be carried out by the Civil Registry.