New arrival of 86 illegal migrants at Cape Greco

NewsLocalNew arrival of 86 illegal migrants at Cape Greco

On August 20, 2023, at 15:30, the Larnaca Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) received information from the Coast and Maritime Police about a vessel with migrants in distress, which was sailing at a distance of 12 nautical miles east of Cape Greco, within the area of responsibility of the Republic of Cyprus.

The JRCC proceeded with the implementation of the National Plan “NEARCHOS”, mobilizing the shuttle “Onesillos” and the speedboats E. Pallicarides and Lightning 32 of the Coast & Maritime Police, as well as an ambulance of the Hellenic Coast Guard.

A total of 86 rescued persons (61 men, 6 women, and 19 children) were safely transferred to the Ayia Napa Marina for further management by the competent services of the Republic of Cyprus.

By gavriella
