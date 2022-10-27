New arrest of Greek-Cypriot by breakaway regime at checkpoint

Occupation “authorities” arrested a 68-year-old Greek Cypriot on Wednesday noon who attempted to leave the non-government controlled areas having in his possession a quantity of halloumi cheese.

The incident occurred at the Strovilia checkpoint when “officers” of the breakaway regime found the halloumi in the man’s vehicle after a search and asked him to pay a fine, Phileleftheros reported citing police sources.

The Greek Cypriot reportedly refused and started arguing with them.

“Authorities” proceeded with arresting the 68-year-old and then transferred him to prisons in occupied Famagusta.

Following, the 68-year-old appeared before the Famagusta “court.”

Both the Republic of Cyprus police and the Bicommunal Committee on Crime have been informed about the incident and are making efforts to ensure the 68-year-old is released.