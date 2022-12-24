New Archbishop accompanies his first statement with criticism (video)

The first statement of the new Archbishop of Cyprus, Georgios, after his election, was accompanied by sharp criticism, as he called for “those who wander from medium to medium and expose both the Church and themselves to stop”.

In a statement, he first expressed his thanks to God for allowing his election, to the Holy Synod members who elected him with their vote, and to the people who sent him to the tripartite.

He added that he would try to appear not inferior to his predecessors. “Our country is waiting for its freedom and our people are waiting for us to address their problems, many of which stem from the invasion and occupation,” he concluded.

