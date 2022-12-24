NewsLocalNew Archbishop accompanies his first statement with criticism (video)

New Archbishop accompanies his first statement with criticism (video)

Archbishop
Archbishop

The first statement of the new Archbishop of Cyprus, Georgios, after his election, was accompanied by sharp criticism, as he called for “those who wander from medium to medium and expose both the Church and themselves to stop”.

In a statement, he first expressed his thanks to God for allowing his election, to the Holy Synod members who elected him with their vote, and to the people who sent him to the tripartite.

He added that he would try to appear not inferior to his predecessors. “Our country is waiting for its freedom and our people are waiting for us to address their problems, many of which stem from the invasion and occupation,” he concluded.

By gavriella
Previous article
Details about the new Archbishop of Cyprus
Next article
Santa Claus undaunted by arctic blast, U.S. military says

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros