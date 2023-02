A second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southeastern Turkey’s Kahramanmaras region on Monday, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

It occurred at a depth of 7 km, AFAD said adding that the epicentre of the quake was Elbistan region of Kahramanmaras province. Earlier on Monday a major quake struck the same region, leading to hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries.

The new tremor was felt in Cyprus.

