Netanyahu’s visit to Cyprus postponed; trilateral meeting canceled

Israel's attorney general indicts PM Netanyahu on corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s surgery for a pacemaker has forced him to cancel his visit to Cyprus.

Following this development, the trilateral meeting between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel is also canceled.

According to our information, President Nicos Christodoulides was also informed of the cancellation of the visit early this morning.

As reported in a report in The Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu said in a video posted on the MSM that he “feels great, and listens to his doctors.” The doctors said I will be out of the hospital tomorrow afternoon and will be able to get to Knesset for the vote.”

