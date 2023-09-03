Netanyahu will also see Anastasiades in Limassol

NewsLocalNetanyahu will also see Anastasiades in Limassol

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrives in Cyprus on Sunday, will have a meeting with the former President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades, in the evening.

The meeting will take place at 19:45 at the place where the Israeli Prime Minister and his entourage will be staying in Limassol.

Anastasiades and Netanyahu maintain close relations, having worked together during Nicos Anastasiades’ presidency both to further deepen bilateral relations between Cyprus and Israel and to develop the trilateral cooperation between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel.

