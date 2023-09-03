Netanyahu-Christodoulides to meet Sunday; on Monday trilateral summit with Greece

The President of the Republic, Nicos Christodoulides, will meet on Sunday afternoon with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Monday, Nicosia will host the Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral summit, with the participation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Developments on the Cyprus problem, bilateral relations between Cyprus and Israel, energy issues, regional developments, as well as EU-Israel relations, will be among the issues to be discussed between the President of the Republic and the Israeli Prime Minister.

According to a statement, the meeting between the two leaders follows President Christodoulides’ visit to Israel last May.

The President of the Republic will receive Mr. Netanyahu at the Presidential Palace, and after the official reception ceremony, they will hold a private meeting, which will be followed by extended talks between the delegations of the two countries.

Joint statements to the press will follow.