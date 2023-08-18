Neo Plaza outlet mall put up for auction

The Neo Plaza outlet mall in Kokkinotrimithia has been put up for auction, according to Insider.

The reserved sale price for the property is marked at €10.5 million. Prospective buyers are expected to provide a security deposit of €1,050,000 to participate in the auction.

The auction will take place on September 29, 2023, upon the request of AstroBank.

The proceedings are set to go through an electronic auction system hosted on the website www.eauction-cy.com.

Neo Plaza was built in 2019. Standing as a single-level structure, it encompasses a total area of 35,133 square meters.

Within this area lie an array of commercial spaces, including 38 retail outlets, 10 restaurants, a supermarket, an automotive wash facility, and a children’s play area, all covering approximately 13,310 square meters.

Additionally, the property features passages for pedestrian flow, sanitary facilities, and a number of uncovered parking spaces.