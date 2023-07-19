Neither water nor soil can be used to put out Geri factory fire

Fire Service Spokesperson Andreas Kettis said on Wednesday that authorities battling the ongoing fire hot spots at the recycling plant in Geri faced significant challenges as they can use neither water nor soil.

Speaking to Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Kettis explained that pouring water on the burning materials could lead to exacerbating the situation. Similarly, burying the burning materials under soil would create furnace-like conditions, posing a risk of smouldering for months.

From the outset, the Fire Service recognised the complex nature of the situation, predicting that it would require time to normalise. Kettis stressed that they have been present at the site since day one, diligently covering the perimeter of all dangerous facilities and cooling silos as necessary.

Despite the challenges, Kettis assured the public that the Fire Service continues to intervene whenever needed, prioritising the safety of their staff. However, due to the limited options available when dealing with these types of materials, the process of extinguishing the fire remains ongoing.

